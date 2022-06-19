Tiempo: some Cuba restrictions lifted under Biden administration

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this episode of Tiempo, we discuss several changes in United States- Cuba relations.The Biden administration is reversing several policies put in place by former President Donald Trump.The changes will allow families living in the U.S. to visit relatives in Cuba and flights between the two nations will now be expanded.There will also be an increase in Cuba's consular services and visa processing.Families can also send more money to relatives and small businesses back on the island.For insight on all the changes and their impact, we spoke to Professor Ted Henken from Baruch College.And the Fresh Air Fund is back in the city this summer.The program provides free summer vacations for children and gives them the chance to head to the country for experiences they can't get in the five boroughsWe'll talk to the new program leader about what's in store this summer.Tiempo airs Sunday mornings at 11:30 a.m. on Channel 7.