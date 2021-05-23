tiempo

Tiempo: Domestic violence in the Latino community

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this episode of Tiempo, we're taking a closer look at domestic violence in the Latino community.

It is a growing problem that saw significant public awareness following the arrest and federal indictment of Felix Verdejo.

Prosecutors in Puerto Rico charged the Boricua boxer and former Olympian with the murder of his 27-year-old pregnant lover Keishla Rodriguez.

The center for hope and safety in new jersey says domestic violence calls to their hotline are up 46 percent and they attribute that increase to the pandemic.

A majority of those calls are from predominantly Spanish speaking families.

Joe Torres speaks to to Mira Vanjari.

She's the director of programs at the center for hope and safety and she told us about the their specific outreach to Latinos.

Plus, we'll tell you where you can experience live theatre in the back of a livery cab.

You'll find the unique show in Brooklyn.

It's the creation of a former cab driver and current college professor.

The star and host is a proud Dominicano who will entertain and educate you on his beloved neighborhood of Bushwick.

And we catch up with Bronx congressman Ritchie Torres and his push to save New York public housing and why Puerto Rico should be a state.

