Tiempo: Vote.org, National Museum of the American Latino

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this episode of Tiempo, Election Day is fast-approaching and in order to vote for who should be our nation's next president, you need to register.WABC-TV is partnering with Vote.org to help people get registered.Vote.org offers free resources and tools to help people register to vote, check their voter status, get election reminders and find their voting place.We spoke a short time ago to Andrea Hailey from Vote.org and Sindy Benavides from The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) on why Latinos should vote.Later, a national museum dedicated to the American Latino is one step closer to reality.Last month the U.S. House of Representatives approved the National Museum of the American Latino Act and now the proposal goes to the senate.The museum would provide current and future American generations a more complete and accurate telling of Latino history and contributions made by Latinos through military, sciences, economic power, civil rights and the arts.Tiempo airs Sunday mornings at 11:30 a.m. on Channel 7.