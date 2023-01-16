Tiempo: A coalition for Latino officers

On this episode of Tiempo, meet the leaders of a new organization uniting Latino officers in New Jersey, plus we go inside Disney's immersive 'Encanto' experience in New York City.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- On this episode of Tiempo, we take a look inside Disney's immersive 'Encanto' experience in New York City.

It's happening now at 'Camp.' The folks at 'Camp' are known for their unique shop and play experience.

The pop-up shop is a real-life casita of la familia madrigal from Colombia. The casita is featured in the Academy Award-winning Disney movie.

It is complete with secret passages, interactive magic, live music, and many surprises.

We'll take you there and you can learn even more about the experience by visiting camp.com.

Also this week, we explore the newly formed New Jersey Latino Enforcement Coalition, uniting hundreds of Latino officers from the 564 municipalities in the Garden State.

The coalition aims to offer vital services, legal counsel, financial education, equipment resources, continuing professional education, and much more.

We spoke to Enrique Encarnacion and Angello Aguilar from the coalition.

Tiempo airs Sunday mornings at 11:30 a.m. on Channel 7.