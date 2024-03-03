Tiempo: Help for students struggling with glitchy college financial-aid applications

In this episode of Tiempo, we look into the issues with the recently introduced FAFSA form that has left students encountering computer glitches and longer wait times for news on financial aid.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- We begin with help with the federal student aid form for college students known as FAFSA.

The U.S. Department of Education recently introduced an updated form with fewer questions and expanded eligibility.

But the form launched months later than usual, and students have encountered several computer glitches and longer wait times for news on financial aid.

James Rodriguez from College and Career Resource Fairs and Francisco García-Quezada from NYC Regional Bilingual Education Resource Network are here to tell us about several free FAFSA completion events.

Manhattanville College in Westchester County just appointed the school's first Latino president.

Dr. Frank Sanchez takes the helm of the 182-year-old college that has its campus in Purchase, New York. He joins us on this episode of "Tiempo."

Tiempo airs Sunday mornings at 11:30 on Channel 7, WABC-TV in New York City.

