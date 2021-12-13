tiempo

Tiempo: Rita Moreno on the West Side Story remake, new Latino-owned music store

Tiempo: Movies and music

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this episode of Tiempo, a new documentary about the life of late boxing trainer Francisco Mendez.

Producers shot and made the film "Everything but Fear" during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

It explores the late trainer's rise from humble beginnings in Mexico to opening a premier boxing gym a few blocks from Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The gym welcomed new boxers, amateurs, and professionals.

Mendez passed away from coronavirus.

Joe Torres speaks to director Bryan Brousseau and Frankie Mendez, Francisco's son, about the film and its message.

Plus, legendary, Academy Award-winning actress and Boricua superstar Rita Moreno is back on the big screen.

Rita has a role in Steven Spielberg's new adaptation of "West Side Story."

The film comes more than half a century after she played Anita in the original movie.

Joe talks to Rita about her new role and how it came about.

Finally, there's a new Kolstein music store in Manhattan.

We recently featured the new Latino owner here on Tiempo.

We hear from him on the store's importance.

MORE: Watch more episodes of Tiempo here!
Tiempo airs Sunday mornings at 11:30 a.m. on Channel 7.
