Tiempo: Latinos in the workplace, success after ESL classes

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this episode of Tiempo, the Hispanic Association on Corporate Responsibility just released its 2021 report.

The Hispanic Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion During Crisis report focuses on how major corporations across the country include Latinos in the workplace.

This year, an outstanding 92 corporations participated in the report and the majority of them were Fortune 500 companies.

We spoke with Cid Wilson from HACR on the efforts to include more Latinos in major corporations and how the coronavirus pandemic affected that inclusion and diversity effort.

Plus, we are approaching the end of Hispanic Heritage Month and there's still time to celebrate Orgullo Latino.

We recently featured the English as a Second Language program at Bronx Community College.

Today we'll hear from some of the Latino alumni about how the program helped them achieve academic and now professional success.

Tiempo airs Sunday mornings at 11:30 a.m. on Channel 7.
