Watch this Sunday's Tiempo only on abc7NY

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- You can catch this week's 'Tiempo' on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. only on ABC7NY.

Hispanic Heritage Month is here -- what a perfect time to highlight and recognize the many contributions of Latinos in our area.

On Sunday's show, we'll introduce you to Maria Portilla. She is the Hispanic liaison in the town of Greenburgh in Westchester County.

She was appointed by the town supervisor a year ago to help address the needs of the growing Hispanic community there.

But first, LaGuardia Community College just launched 'La Casa de las Americas.' It is a center designed to celebrate the traditions and history of Latinos.

La casa aims to address nationwide inequities in college achievement between Latino communities and other groups. It also provides comprehensive academic and career services, including opportunities for research, scholarships, internships and networking.

For more on the goals and mission of 'La Casa,' we talked with Kenneth Adams, President at LaGuardia Community College and La Casa directors Ryan Mann-Hamil and Sonia Alejandra Rodriguez.

