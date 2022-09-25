Tiempo: Fiona devastates Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic; 1st Latino DOC commissioner stops by

In this episode of Tiempo, we're updating the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona and also chatting with New York City Department of Correction Commissioner Louis Molina.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- On this episode of "Tiempo," airing in the middle of Hispanic and Latin American Heritage Month, we're chatting with New York City Department of Correction Commissioner Louis Molina.

He is the first Latino DOC commissioner in the 126-year history of the department, and he's discussing his plans for the department and his path to the top job there.

Also, Hurricane Fiona roared through the Caribbean last week and slammed Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, leaving a past of destruction in its wake.

The storm brought torrential rain and severe flooding that uprooted bridges and infrastructure and knocked out power across the island.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul, along with county and local leaders, are sending personnel, relief supplies and aid to the affected areas.

It is a situation we have been following closely, and joining us to talk more about the fluid situation on the island is Luis Muniz, president of the Hispanic Cultural Foundation in Yonkers; Ulises Clavell, from the Gogo Pediatric Institute in Ponce; and Raymond Rassi, a resident in the town of Arecibo.

WATCH Tiempo on our Connected TV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV. Click here to learn more.

MORE: Watch more episodes of Tiempo here!

Tiempo airs Sunday mornings at 11:30 a.m. on Channel 7.