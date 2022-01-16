Tiempo: Protecting immigrants from threats to report immigration status, San Miguel Academy

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this episode of Tiempo, we focus on a new law to help protect undocumented immigrants from extortion or coercion.New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed the new measure that went into effect earlier this month and the law makes it a crime to extort or threaten someone based on their immigration status.Joe Torres talks to labor and employment attorney Gianfranco Cuadra.We highlight a middle school in the rough and tumble city of Newburgh in Orange County, a school that receives no money from the state or the archdiocese yet it is 100% scholarship driven.The San Miguel Academy serves students deemed at risk because of family, personal, or financial circumstances.San Miguel utilizes a mutlifaceted approach that really does lead to academic and personal success.Joe speaks with San Miguel Academy President, Father Mark Connell, and two alumni to learn about their formula for success.Tiempo airs Sunday mornings at 11:30 a.m. on Channel 7.