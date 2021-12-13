tiempo

Tiempo: Protecting judges, helping Latino teenagers

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this episode of Tiempo, strengthening laws to protect federal judges' personal information.

According to theUnited States Marshals Service, threats against federal judges and other personnel essential to court proceedings rose significantly in recent years.

A year and a half ago, New Jersey Federal Judge Esther Salas was the victim of a dreadful crime.

A gunman tracked down her private information and fatally shot her 20-year-old son, Daniel, and critically wounded her husband at their home.

Judge Salas is now fighting for increased protection for judges through Daniel's Law, named after her late son.

Joe Torres speaks to her about how the legislation would impose restrictions on the sale or distribution of federal judges' personal information.

Plus, we'll tell you about an event called Parranda Navideña with a Twist.

The event brings Puerto Rican traditions to the Latino community on Long Island to celebrate the Christmas season.

The event is back in person for the first time since the pandemic began and it's for a good cause.

The organizers hope people who show up will donate to help Latino teens.

Joe talks to Dorothy Santana and Daisy Galan from Latina Moms Connect about the event and fundraiser.

Tiempo airs Sunday mornings at 11:30 a.m. on Channel 7.
