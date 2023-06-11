Tiempo for June 11, 2023: The adventures of 'La Borinqueña'

On this episode of Tiempo, we'll discuss the glass ceiling shattering impact of Edgardo Miranda-Rodriguez's Puerto Rican caped crusader.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- On this episode of Tiempo, we take a look up in the sky to look at the barrier-breaking impact of La Borinqueña, the female superhero created by Edgardo Miranda-Rodríguez.

Created in 2016, the female Puerto Rican superhero, who gets her powers from the Taíno gods of her Puerto Rican ancestors, has already soared from the comic book pages and into the Smithsonian.

We talk to Rodriguez about how it all came together.

Also on this episode, we discuss this year's 66th annual National Puerto Rican Day Parade with "Madrina" of the parade Judy Torres and Board Member Louis Maldonado.

