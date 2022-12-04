Tiempo: 'La Hora Magica' bilingual reading program for kids; St. Francis College's deserved upgrade

In this episode of Tiempo, Joe Torres learns about a bilingual reading program for NYC kids. Then, he speaks with the president of St. Francis College about the Latino student population and how the school has improved.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- On this week's episode of Tiempo, we talk with Linda Johnson and Roxana Benavides about a bilingual reading program for kids.

"La Hora Magica" is the opportunity for children to learn in English and Spanish, and other languages, at the Brooklyn Public Library Sunset Park Branch.

But first, Joe Torres speaks with Miguel Martinez-Saenz, president of St. Francis College in Brooklyn, about their campus upgrade.

New classrooms, new labs, and new facilities were built for a college with a fairly large Latino student population.

The school hopes this encourages existing students to reach their full potential and prospective students to see themselves thriving at St. Francis College.

