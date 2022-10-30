Tiempo: Technology helps people send money to loved ones in Latin America; rise in use over pandemic

On this episode of Tiempo, we discuss an app that can send money to loved ones in Latin America. We also learn more about Nielsen's report on audience behavior, and how Latinos impact those statistics.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Did you know that Latinos spend significantly more time streaming television programs than other groups?

On Sunday's show, we take a look at the 2021 data report from Nielsen, a company that studies and measures audience behavior across all channels and digital platforms.

About 42% of the most binge-worthy streaming programs from 2021 were directly influenced by Hispanic talent! To learn more about the report, we spoke to Stacie De Armas from Nielsen.

But first, many people have sent money to friends and family overseas, especially during the pandemic.

An app called 'Revolu Pay,' which made its debut four years ago, allow users to send money to loved ones in Latin America.

It can process money transfers into recipient bank accounts.

For more about the app's technology and the impact on the community, we spoke to Steve Marshall from 'Revolu Pay.'

Tiempo airs Sunday mornings at 11:30 a.m. on Channel 7.