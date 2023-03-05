Tiempo: Connecticut Latino lawmakers propose ban of word 'Latinx' on government documents

In this episode of Tiempo, we learn about the several Latino lawmakers in Connecticut who are proposing a state ban of the term "Latinx" from official government documents.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- On this week's episode of Tiempo, we introduce you to the new director of the New York Philharmonic from Venezuela.

Also, we'll tell you about the program "Ayuda y Esperanza" from the partnership to end addiction.

The program is designed to provide support for Spanish-speaking families dealing with drug abuse.

But first, several Latino lawmakers in Connecticut have proposed the state ban the term "Latinx" from official government documents.

They say the term is offensive to Spanish speakers. The word is used as a gender-neutral alternative to "Latino" and "Latina.

