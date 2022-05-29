Tiempo: the unofficial start of summer kicks off with festivals this Memorial Day weekend

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- On this episode of Tiempo, we kick off the unofficial start of summer with a few festivals taking place Memorial Day weekend and the upcoming week.The 35th annual Loisaida Festival is back in full swing this year and kicks off right after today's episode.And we talk to organizers of the Casita Maria's South Bronx Culture Festival 2022 ¡Yo Soy La Salsa!The fiesta begins later this week and lasts several days and offers plenty to do para toda la familia.And former Bronx Borough President Adolfo Carrion Jr. stops by to discuss his new role as commissioner of the New York City Housing and Preservation Agency.Carrion served under President Barack Obama in the Federal Housing Unit and was the Director of Urban Affairs at the White House.He tells us his plans are for affordable housing in the city.Tiempo airs Sunday mornings at 11:30 a.m. on Channel 7.