Tiempo: Boricua boy band 'Menudo'; Learning more about heart health in Latinos

In this episode of Tiempo, we take a trip back in time to discuss the Boricua boy band, "Menudo".

On this week's episode of Tiempo, we take a trip back in time to discuss the Boricua boy band, "Menudo".

The group dominated music charts across the globe, achieving worldwide success in the 1980s.

We'll also talk to a doctor heading up a five-year study on Latinos and heart health.

Their mission is to explore the underlying causes of heart failure among Latinos.

But first, we examine the problem of looters at bodegas around New York City.

We speak to Fernando Mateo of the United Bodegas of America to give us some insight on what the organization is doing to help this growing issue.

