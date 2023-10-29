Tiempo 10/29/23: Migrant crisis, Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of NY, and Shamir Arzeno

In this episode of Tiempo, Joe digs deeper into the migrant crisis in NYC and speaks to representatives from Catholic Charities about how to help.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- For the entire month of October, we have been digger deeper into the migrant crisis in New York City on "Tiempo."

As New York City Mayor Eric Adams has said, the city shelter system is at capacity and cannot take in any more asylum seekers. Even so, thousands upon thousands of migrants continue to flee their home countries and embark on a difficult journey through several different countries in search of a better life for themselves and their families. Joe Torres takes a closer look at the path of the difficult and dangerous journey for many.

About four thousand migrants arrive each week to New York City, according to Mayor Adams. The majority of these asylum seekers are from Venezuela. Nikura Meléendez, co-founder and co-director of Venezuela and Immigrants Aid, talks to Joe about the volunteer-based organization that helps Venezuelan migrants who fled their home country to come to NYC.

With the influx of asylum seekers living in our area, many organizations are reaching out to help in any way they can. One such organization is the Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of New York, the staffers there are looking for volunteers to help welcome asylum seekers. Tessa Graham and Christina Perez talk to Joe about their organization and how people can help.

