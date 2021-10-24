tiempo

Tiempo: How Latinos consume media

Tiempo: How Latinos consume media

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this episode of Tiempo, a recent data report from Nielsen, a company that studies and measures audience behavior across all channels and digital platforms, shows some interesting trends among Latinos.

For example, according to the report, Latinos are more exposed to disinformation on social media and prone to confusion because of that disinformation.

We'll find out why that is.

The report also showed websites and apps are more popular with Latinos.

Joe Torres breaks down the findings with Nielsen's Stacie de Armas.

Plus, Kolstein Music, a Long Island company that's been making musical instruments like violins and cellos for decades, has a Latino leading the company.

Years ago Manny Alvarez got his first job there making those instruments.

Now, the Latino has the top job at the company and he wants to give more musical exposure to other Latinos.

Joe tasks to him about his new role and the company's Latino outreach.

We also shine a spotlight on a Dominican immigrant looking to make transportation more accessible for New York City subway riders with disabilities.

Tiempo airs Sunday mornings at 11:30 a.m. on Channel 7.
