In this episode of Tiempo, we speak to Nuyorican Poets Café's Executive Director on the upcoming renovation.

Tiempo 11/12/23: 50 years of Nuyorican Poets Café, and latest study on NY's Latino registered voters

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- On this episode of "Tiempo," we celebrate 50 years of a New York City cultural icon.

With November marking Puerto Rican Heritage Month, the Nuyorican Poets Café reached a golden milestone: 50 years!

Earlier this month, the iconic space hosted its final party before it embarks on a major $24 million renovation.

As a result of the overhaul, the Lower East Side touchstone is set to shut down for three years as the work gets done.

Joining Joe Torres is the cafe's Executive Director Caridad De La Luz, who shares details on what to expect from the exciting new chapter.

In addition, Luis Miranda Jr. of Hamilton Campaign Network joins Tiempo to discuss a new study regarding registered Latino voters in New York state.

