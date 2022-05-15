Tiempo: NYCID holders will have access to more recreation, cultural centers

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this week's episode of Tiempo, we learn more about the new benefits recently announced for IDNYC cardholders.The city announced the ID will now grant access to more cultural institutions and recreational centers across all five boroughs.The program has provided more than 1 million New Yorkers with proof of identification since it began a few years ago.We spoke to Manuel Castro the commissioner of the New York City Mayor's Office of Immigrant Affairs about the new benefits.And we'll tell you about "Domestika" - an online platform where experts from different disciplines share their knowledge and skills through online courses.Courses are available on everything from web and app design to marketing and business.And the classes are offered en español.Tiempo airs Sunday mornings at 11:30 a.m. on Channel 7.