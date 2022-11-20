Tiempo: Borimix festival celebrates Boricua heritage; how one NY school supports its Latino students

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- November is Puerto Rican Heritage Month and to celebrate, the Borimix festival is here!

On this week's episode, we speak with Manuel Morán about the celebration of Boricua heritage, arts and culture.

But first, Joe Torres takes a closer look at "The Peekskill Promise", a unique, educational approach in Westchester County.

Superintendent of the Peekskill school district Dr. David Mauricio discusses the STEAM experiences for students, in kindergarten all the way through to 12th grade. Over 70% of the district's students are Latino.

