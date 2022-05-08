Tiempo: Pepsico announces national campaign to help Latina small business owners

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- On this week's episode of Tiempo, there's some orgullo Latino to share.Several Latino students from the International High School in Paterson, New Jersey are heading to elite colleges this fall.Harvard, Johns Hopkins University, and Penn State are just a few of the schools that accepted the academic scholars.We'll talk to two of the students and the school's principal about their educational journey.And there is a big push to help Latina-owned small businesses thrive.Pepsico recently launched the "Jefa-Owned" national campaign which aims to offer support and resources to help small businesses stay afloat. The campaign will also provide businesses with tools to help them compete in today's digital world.To mark the launch of the campaign, Pepsico leaders joined Latina business owners to ring the opening bell at NASDAQ.We spoke to Claudia Berroa, a Bronx small business owner, and Antonio Escalona from Pepsico about the campaign.Tiempo airs Sunday mornings at 11:30 a.m. on Channel 7.