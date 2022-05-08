tiempo

Tiempo: Pepsico announces national campaign to help Latina small business owners

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- On this week's episode of Tiempo, there's some orgullo Latino to share.

Several Latino students from the International High School in Paterson, New Jersey are heading to elite colleges this fall.

Harvard, Johns Hopkins University, and Penn State are just a few of the schools that accepted the academic scholars.

We'll talk to two of the students and the school's principal about their educational journey.

And there is a big push to help Latina-owned small businesses thrive.

Pepsico recently launched the "Jefa-Owned" national campaign which aims to offer support and resources to help small businesses stay afloat. The campaign will also provide businesses with tools to help them compete in today's digital world.

To mark the launch of the campaign, Pepsico leaders joined Latina business owners to ring the opening bell at NASDAQ.

We spoke to Claudia Berroa, a Bronx small business owner, and Antonio Escalona from Pepsico about the campaign.
WATCH Tiempo on our Connected TV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV. Click here to learn more.
MORE: Watch more episodes of Tiempo here!
Tiempo airs Sunday mornings at 11:30 a.m. on Channel 7.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsnew york cityscholarshiptiempolatinosmall business
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TIEMPO
Tiempo: Antonio Reynoso is the new Brooklyn Borough President
Tiempo: New college program aims to help Latinos enter STEM careers
Tiempo: Westchester business start-up program offers Spanish courses
Tiempo: NJ workers win wage theft case against employer
TOP STORIES
Grand jury indicts suspect in Brooklyn subway mass shooting
Fire breaks out near Brooklyn restaurant
Two teens shot near Central Park; investigation underway
Long-shot 'Rich Strike' crosses finish line first at Kentucky Derby
AccuWeather: Windy and chilly Mother's Day
Woman in critical condition after hit-and-run Queens
4th inmate dies at Rikers Island this year
Show More
Ukraine evacuates civilians from steel plant under siege
He said, she said: Accounts from Depp and Heard rarely match
Two men get into fight, tumble onto Brooklyn subway tracks
3 US tourists die at Sandals resort in Bahamas after falling ill
Protesters gather on LI to stand up for women's rights
More TOP STORIES News