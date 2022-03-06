tiempo

Tiempo: Ideal School of Allied Health Care medical assistant program, Puerto Rican Day scholarship

EMBED <>More Videos

Tiempo: 2022 Puerto Rican Day scholarship application is open

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- On this episode of Tiempo, we learn more about the National Puerto Rican Day Parade scholarship program.

Since 2016 the parade has awarded 100 scholarships every year and the board is now accepting applications for its 2022 program.

Two board members talk about what they look for in applicants and why community service is such an important factor.

And we talk to Marie Nicole Laborde, the founder of the Ideal School of Allied Health Care in Long Island.

Laborde talks about the medical job training offered by the school and how classes are made accessible to members of the surrounding Latino community with Spanish-speaking options.

WATCH Tiempo on our Connected TV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV. Click here to learn more.
MORE: Watch more episodes of Tiempo here!
Tiempo airs Sunday mornings at 11:30 a.m. on Channel 7.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsnew york cityhealthtiempolatinolatino heritage monthhurricane mariau.s. & world2020 presidential electionnursespresident donald trumpcensuspuerto rico
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TIEMPO
Tiempo: New tool supports New York's Spanish-speaking workers
Tiempo: How Puerto Rico's debt restructuring plan will affect Boricuas
Tiempo: Heart health, students honor influential Latino figures
Tiempo: first generation Dominican student earns full ride to Yale
TOP STORIES
Mom, daughter found stabbed to death inside Bronx apartment
2nd Russia ceasefire collapses, halting evacuations again: Ukraine
At least 26 injured in brawl at Mexican soccer match
NYC set to drop key COVID safety protocols Monday
Ukrainian woman weds fiancé in US days before returning home to fight
VP Harris to mark 'Bloody Sunday' anniversary in Selma, Alabama
AccuWeather: Warm and Breezy
Show More
Official: 6 dead as large tornado roars through central Iowa
NYRR 5K honor two slain police officers
Pence slams GOP Russia 'apologists' as Trump continues Putin praise
Mastercard, Visa suspend operations in Russia after invasion
'Scoop Dogg' tops contest to name Connecticut snowplows
More TOP STORIES News