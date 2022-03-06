Tiempo: Ideal School of Allied Health Care medical assistant program, Puerto Rican Day scholarship

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- On this episode of Tiempo, we learn more about the National Puerto Rican Day Parade scholarship program.Since 2016 the parade has awarded 100 scholarships every year and the board is now accepting applications for its 2022 program.Two board members talk about what they look for in applicants and why community service is such an important factor.And we talk to Marie Nicole Laborde, the founder of the Ideal School of Allied Health Care in Long Island.Laborde talks about the medical job training offered by the school and how classes are made accessible to members of the surrounding Latino community with Spanish-speaking options.Tiempo airs Sunday mornings at 11:30 a.m. on Channel 7.