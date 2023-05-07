Tiempo: Puerto Rico's fight against coastal erosion

In this episode of Tiempo, we look into Puerto Rico declaring a State of Emergency due to coastal erosion.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- On this week's episode of Tiempo, we unpack Puerto Rico recently declaring a State of Emergency due to coastal erosion.

More storms and higher seas have worsened the problems on the island's beautiful beaches following the damages left after the devasting storms of Hurricane Maria and Fiona.

The government is setting aside $105 million in federal funds to implement new measures that could help minimize the effects, including relocating homes, creating artificial reefs and adding sand to beaches.

We discuss these measures and what they could mean with Fernando Rivera, director of the Puerto Rico Research Hub at the University of Central Florida.

Also joining us is the new leader of Casita Maria Center for Arts and Education Felix Urrutia Jr.

The new leader recently joined the organization, which has served the Latino community in the South Bronx for nearly 90 years. Throughout those nine decades, their mission remained the same: to serve the Latino youth and families of the Bronx.

We discuss the Center's longstanding relationship with the community, as well as their annual Cultural Festival coming up soon.

