Tiempo: COVID-19 cases surge in Puerto Rico, career advice from a Latino actuary

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this episode of Tiempo, Puerto Rico recently experienced its worst coronavirus outbreak since the start of the pandemic.
In early April, the island went from averaging about 200 new cases a day to about 800, according to a New York Times database.
The sudden surge led to some drastic changes.
Governor Pedro Pierluisi shut down in-person instruction at schools and now there is also a 10 p.m. curfew in effect.
Also, indoor capacity for restaurants and businesses has been reduced.
And travelers who do not show proof of a negative COVID-19 test upon arrival have up to 48-hours to get one or face a $300.
To get some insight into the current crisis, Joe Torres talks to Fernando Rivera, the director of the Puerto Rico Research Hub at the University of Central Florida.
Plus, a Latino college graduate from New Jersey just landed his first high-paying job as an actuary.
What is an actuary?
We'll let him explain it to you.
This exemplary student knows he is a role model for other Latinos interested in becoming an actuary, But says his advice extends to any career.
Also on this episode, a Latina artist and activist created a public art installation honoring undocumented immigrants who lost their lives to the coronavirus.
The installation is on display in New York City.
