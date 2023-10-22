In this episode of "Tiempo," we talk to the New York State Labor Department Commissioner and the host of the comedic podcast "Latinas Out Loud."

Tiempo 10/22/23: 'Right to shelter' law in NYC, jobs for asylum seekers, and 'Latinas Out Loud'

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- On this episode of "Tiempo," we are continuing to focus on the migrant crisis in New York City.

Across the five boroughs Mayor Eric Adams and his administration is overwhelmed trying house asylum seekers. Adams says the city now receives nearly 4 thousand migrants a week. He is looking to suspend a law that says New York City must provide shelter for people who need it, because the city's shelters are full. Homeless advocates argue that lifting the shelter requirement will make the crisis worse.

Eyewitness News reporter Anthony Carlo reports on the "right to shelter" law. Plus, Joe Torres speaks to Edward Josephson, the supervising attorney for the Civil Reform Unit at the Legal Aid Society, to better understand the law.

Not only are migrants struggling to secure housing in New York City, but also jobs.

As of October 22, there are at least 64 thousand asylum seekers in city's care. The New York State Department of Labor has 670 employers willing to help migrants, and a total of 32,000 job openings. The list of available jobs include positions in food serice, health care, social assistance, manufacturing and administrative support.

Joe Torres talks to Commissioner Roberta Reardon about how the Department of Labor helps connect asylum seekers to employment opportunities.

Latina comedian Rachel "La Loca" Strauss hosts the podcast "Latinas Out Loud." The podcast aims to move Latinos forward while making them laugh. Eyewitness News reporter Sonia Rincón spoke to Strauss about her mission.

