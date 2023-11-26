Tiempo 11/26/23: The NYC museum honoring the rich and vibrant legacy of Salsa

On this episode of Tiempo, we go inside a museum preserving the legacy of salsa in the heart of El Barrio.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- On this episode of Tiempo, we look into the museum celebrating the history of salsa.

SpaHa Salsa Museum sits on the site of a former hardware store in the heart of El Barrio.

It has more than 300 pieces of memorabilia, such as a guitar used by Hector Lavoe, a tuxedo worn by the great Tito Puente - all for the mission of preserving the legacy of salsa pioneers.

Joining "Tiempo" this week is the founder of the museum, Johnny Cruz.

We also talk to the new leader of the Center of Puerto Rican Studies at Hunter College, Yomaira Figueroa-Vasquez, who shares her plans for this year's major milestone of 50 years.

