On this episode, we'll tell you about a campaign to help Latino restaurants and talk to the outgoing superintendent of schools in Yonkers.

Tiempo on May 28, 2023: "Buen Provecho" and Yonkers schools

"Buen Provecho" is a two-week effort to drive awareness and customers to local Latino restaurants.

The campaign hopes to help Latino businesses thrive, and there are discounts for many Latino dishes.

We'll have more on the campaign, the restaurants, the chefs, and where you can enjoy a fabulous meal.

Also on this episode, the superintendent of schools in Yonkers announced he will retire this summer.

Yonkers is the fourth largest school district in the state serving nearly 26,000 students.

The Board of Education trustees appointed Dr. Edwin Quezada in 2016 after two years of service as deputy superintendent.

During his leadership, the on-time graduation rate in the district soared. Sixty percent of the student population in the district is Latino.

Dr. Quezada joins us to discuss his tenure.

