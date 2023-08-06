In this episode of Tiempo, how a local college is promoting research on Mexico and how a non-profit is helping Ecuadorians living here.

Tiempo for 8/6/23: Researching Mexico and helping Ecuadorians in NYC

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- On this episode of Tiempo, Lehman College in the Bronx has an institute dedicated to Mexican studies.

The hope of the institute and the administration is to boost enrollment of Mexican and Mexican-American students and promote research on Mexico.

The institute works with community organizations, staff, and students to make that happen.

There's a new director at the institute. José Higuera López.

He previously served as academic and administrative director of the institute and since 2016 has helped raise more than $7-million to support programs.

Also in this episode, New York City is home to the largest Ecuadorian population outside of Ecuador.

We'll chat with the good people from the Ecuadorian Civic Committee, a non-profit that has been around for nearly 3 decades and provides many srvices to Ecuadorians living here.

