Tiempo for 9/17/2023: Suffolk County appoints Latino liaison officer; New York Latino Film Festival

In this episode of Tiempo, how police are trying to build bridges with an ever-growing Latino population in Suffolk County on Long Island.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- There is an ever-growing Latino population in Suffolk County on Long Island.

The county police commissioner, Rodney Harrison, recently appointed a Latino liaison officer - a position aimed at building relationships between the police and the many Latinos who live in the county.

Yasmin Gallant's role will be twofold: to provide information to the community and listen to community concerns.

Police set up a hotline where she can be reached directly - 934-85-APOYO.

Also on this episode, Hispanic and Latino American Heritage Month is underway.

It's a perfect time to highlight and recognize the many contributions of Latinos in our area.

On this show we'll tell you about the New York Latino Film Festival, featuring more than one hundred films this year.

There are screenings, panel discussions, and even a free block party.

You can find more information by visiting the festival's website, nylatinofilmfestival.com/2023.

