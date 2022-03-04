Babylon teacher, coach accused of raping teenage girl appears in court

Timothy Harrison, who also coached lacrosse and basketball until he was reassigned with four other employees after the allegations first came to light in November, was ordered held on $25,000 cash bail.
The 46-year-old Harrison, of Oak Beach, was arrested during a traffic stop on the Robert Moses Causeway at Route 27A in West Islip Thursday.
He is accused of having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl when he was 38.
ALSO READ | 'It defies common sense': MTA chief outraged after NYC feces assault suspect released
Police said Harrison's sexual contact with the victim happened off school grounds, but the victim said Harrison engaged in inappropriate conduct on school property.
He is charged with two counts of third-degree rape and one count of third-degree criminal sexual act.
"I'd like to commend the victim in this case, who has exhibited so much bravery coming forward years after she was preyed upon," Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison said.
Police said the woman was inspired to come forward to police after several women made similar accusations to the Babylon School Board in November regarding alleged abuse by teachers and coaches when they were students at Babylon High School.
Anyone who believes they may be a victim of Harrison is asked to call Special Victims Section detectives at 631-852-8791.
Last year, Attorney General Letitia James ordered an investigation into the district after students staged a walkout.
Brittany Rohl, 28, who graduated Babylon Junior-Senior High School in 2011, said in an open letter addressed to the Babylon Board of Education that between 2010 and 2013, a teacher groomed and sexually abused her until her second year of college.
"It was really insidious and it just kept building for a few years," Rohl said. "He was my track coach, started to kind of isolate me, tell me I was special...And then it became physical. Before that, he sat me down on the bleachers and told me he was going to take my virginity."
She said it went on for years and that the coach even visited her weekly for sex when she was in college.
Rohl told Eyewitness News reporter Kristin Thorne that she is relieved at Harrison's arrest and that her thoughts are with the victim.
"I know what it's like to gather up the courage to talk about it," she said.
Rohl said her alleged abuser cannot face criminal charges because they did not have sexual contact until a few days after her 18th birthday, and that she knew Harrison when she was in high school and was "not surprised" that he was arrested.
ALSO READ | LIST: Ikea, Apple, Ford among companies cutting ties with Russia over Ukraine invasion
"The Babylon School District has been made aware that a high school teacher was arrested earlier today for an alleged criminal act involving sexual misconduct with a minor in 2013," Superintendent Linda Rozzi said in a statement Thursday. "Upon first learning of this alleged inappropriate behavior in November 2021, the district acted immediately by removing the individual from his classroom, reassigning him to his residence, removing all privileges, and immediately notifying law enforcement authorities. The district also commenced its own internal investigation with regard to the allegations against this individual. These allegations are extremely disturbing, and our thoughts are with the victim. The district and Board of Education have zero tolerance towards such heinous acts and take all claims of this nature very seriously. We will continue to make the safety and well-being of our students and staff our top priority. As this is a personnel matter, the district has no further comment on this matter and refers any specific inquiries regarding the arrest of this individual to law enforcement."
James says her office is still conducting a civil investigation into the complaints made by the women to the Babylon School Board.
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip