Mom scoops up toddler as she chases black bear in backyard in Seattle suburb

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
REDMOND, Wash. -- Mama bear instincts are taking on a whole new meaning!

Home security video caught a quick-thinking mother scooping up her toddler as she tries to chase after a small black bear in the family's backyard in Redmond, Washington, outside Seattle.

A couple says they killed a bear that attacked them inside their home. A cub was seen running off as the bear ran toward the home, authorities added.



You can see the young girl named Juniper walking out the back door as a bear scurries along a cement wall.

The girl squeals, "That's a bear!" in excitement and runs toward it.

Thankfully, her eagle-eyed mother was there to grab her.

"I was scared and started cussing like a sailor," she said.
