Charges pending after 15-year-old stabbed to death in NYC fight over parking spot

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Teen stabbed to death during fight over parking spot in NYC: Police

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Charges are pending against a man who allegedly stabbed a 15-year-old to death during a dispute over a parking space in Brooklyn Thursday afternoon.

Police say the incident started when a driver attempted to park his car on Decatur Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant around 2:30 p.m.

The 48-year-old was apparently attempting to pull into a spot, but his path was blocked by a car that was double parked.

TOP NEWS | Mom, 7-year-old daughter found dead in Connecticut home
EMBED More News Videos

A mother and 7-year-old daughter were found dead inside a home in Westport, Connecticut.


The man went to talk to the young adults about the double parked car, and a dispute ensued.

Police say the group surrounded the man, who then stabbed 15-year-old Tory Lovik in the chest.

Lovik was later pronounced dead at Kings County Hospital.

"It's sad," one area resident said. "It's a shame, especially when it has something to do with an adult and a child. It really doesn't make any sense."

The man was taken into custody.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

ALSO READ | NY passes 'SLEEP Act' to curb loud souped-up vehicles
EMBED More News Videos

The New York Legislature has passed a law designed to curb loud, souped up vehicles that have been aggravating residents throughout the state.



----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
brooklynnew york citybedford stuyvesantcrimeteen killedbrooklyn newsstabbing
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
NYC to mark Juneteenth with block party, unveils Economic Justice Plan
Here's what will be closed or open for Juneteenth
Mom, 7-year-old daughter found dead in Connecticut home
NYC, Tri-State could see remnants of latest tropical storm
NY passes 'SLEEP Act' to curb loud souped-up vehicles
Grandfather with Alzheimer's gives Navy-bound grandson's 1st salute
Wild video: Masked serial subway vandal smashes OMNY sensors
Show More
Cheer squad criticized for excluding student with Down syndrome from team photo
Reward increased to $20K after grandmother killed on her birthday
Heavy flames erupt at auto body shop in Brooklyn
COVID Updates: EU recommends lifting travel restrictions for US visitors
NJ COVID Update: 70% of adult population in state fully vaccinated
More TOP STORIES News