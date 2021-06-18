Charges pending after 15-year-old stabbed to death in NYC fight over parking spot

Police say the incident started when a driver attempted to park his car on Decatur Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant around 2:30 p.m.
The 48-year-old was apparently attempting to pull into a spot, but his path was blocked by a car that was double parked.
The man went to talk to the young adults about the double parked car, and a dispute ensued.
Police say the group surrounded the man, who then stabbed 15-year-old Tory Lovik in the chest.
Lovik was later pronounced dead at Kings County Hospital.
"It's sad," one area resident said. "It's a shame, especially when it has something to do with an adult and a child. It really doesn't make any sense."
The man was taken into custody.
The investigation is active and ongoing.
