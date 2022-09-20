Man arrested after allegedly shooting a tourist from Denmark who refused to give him $1

A man has been arrested after allegedly shooting a tourist from Denmark who refused to give him a dollar.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A man has been arrested after allegedly shooting a tourist who refused to give him a dollar.

A 31-year-old tourist from Denmark was walking back to his hostel on the Upper West Side around early Sunday morning after a party when a man approached him at West End Avenue and West 103rd Street and asked for $1.

The tourist continued walking past the suspect and who then open fire shooting the tourist in the back, according to police.

The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Morningside in stable condition.

Police say 36-year-old Narada Hayles was taken into custody Monday night and is now facing several charges including attempted murder.

