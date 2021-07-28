Pets & Animals

Town of Hempstead closes beaches after shark spotted

EMBED <>More Videos

Eyewitness News Afternoon Update

TOWN OF HEMPSTEAD, Long Island (WABC) -- The Town of Hempstead in Nassau County has closed all of its beaches Wednesday afternoon after a shark was spotted.

Officials said the shark was seen off of Lido Beach and that beaches would likely remain closed for two to three hours.

The town's 'Shark Patrol' was deployed on jet skis and row boats with lifeguards also patrolling.

Officials were expected to hold a briefing later Wednesday afternoon.

It's the latest in a rash of recent sightings and shark interactions at beaches on Long Island.

Multiple spotted off Jones Beach Tuesday, one day after a lifeguard there was potentially bitten, and as a result, swimming was prohibited until further notice.

ALSO READ | Air, water patrols boosted after 2 days of shark sightings on Long Island
EMBED More News Videos

County Executive Laura Curran and police officials say they are boosting the surveillance of the shoreline to help alert beachgoers and swimmers to the presence of sharks.



----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsnassau countyhempsteadbeachessharks
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
NY adds hospital mandate, Cuomo wants 'everyone back in the office'
Video: Baby rescued from hot car while caretaker reportedly gambling
New Pfizer data suggests 3rd vaccine dose 'strongly' boosts protection
CDC shift: NJ recommends indoor masking, NY guidance to come
11-year-old girl dragged into alley, assaulted and robbed in NYC
Parts of NY, NJ have 'substantial' risk of COVID transmission: CDC
McCormick spices recalled due to salmonella risk
Show More
Bob Odenkirk hospitalized after collapsing on set
Woman wanted in disturbing anti-Asian spitting attack in NYC
AccuWeather: Spotty storms, cooler
Arrest made in July 4 party shooting that killed 1, wounded 2
SUV that slammed into NJ pizzeria was stolen, police say
More TOP STORIES News