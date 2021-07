Town of Hempstead closes beaches after shark spotted

EMBED >More News Videos County Executive Laura Curran and police officials say they are boosting the surveillance of the shoreline to help alert beachgoers and swimmers to the presence of sharks.

TOWN OF HEMPSTEAD, Long Island (WABC) -- The Town of Hempstead in Nassau County has closed all of its beaches Wednesday afternoon after a shark was spotted.Officials said the shark was seen off of Lido Beach and that beaches would likely remain closed for two to three hours.The town's 'Shark Patrol' was deployed on jet skis and row boats with lifeguards also patrolling.Officials were expected to hold a briefing later Wednesday afternoon.It's the latest in a rash of recent sightings and shark interactions at beaches on Long Island.Multiple spotted off Jones Beach Tuesday , one day after a lifeguard there was potentially bitten , and as a result, swimming was prohibited until further notice.----------