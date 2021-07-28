Town of Hempstead closes beaches after shark spotted

Officials said the shark was seen off of Lido Beach and that beaches would likely remain closed for two to three hours.
The town's 'Shark Patrol' was deployed on jet skis and row boats with lifeguards also patrolling.
Officials were expected to hold a briefing later Wednesday afternoon.
It's the latest in a rash of recent sightings and shark interactions at beaches on Long Island.
Multiple spotted off Jones Beach Tuesday, one day after a lifeguard there was potentially bitten, and as a result, swimming was prohibited until further notice.
