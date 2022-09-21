Commuter Alert: Overturned dump truck causing delays on Major Deegan Expressway

There have been huge delays in both directions on the Major Deegan just south of the Cross Bronx Expressway.

THE BRONX (WABC) -- One lane is closed on the Major Deegan Expressway after a truck crashed early Wednesday morning.

The dump truck struck the center divider and landed on it.

Drivers should expect delays as crews continue to clear the accident.

