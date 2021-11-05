2021 tcs nyc marathon

Road closures: What to expect leading up to the TCS NYC Marathon

By Katherine Lavacca
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Drivers and straphangers alike should expect some delays this Sunday due to the 2021 TCS NYC Marathon.

Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge

The Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge will be closed to traffic between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m on Sunday.

The Bay Street and Lily Pond Avenue exits in Staten Island will also close at 3 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 7, and reopen at 4 p.m.


The upper level of the Verrazzano-Narrows bridge will close Saturday night at 11 p.m. in preparation for the big race.

The MTA will announce several closures and diversions for buses on race day as they happen.



Road closures

The Central Park transverse roads at 65th, 79th and 96th Streets will be closed most of the day and buses will not be permitted to cross Fifth Avenue. Expect several other bus diversions along the marathon route across the city.

Those wanting to view the race can take public transit to various locations along the marathon route and should check the MTA app for updates.

Subway

Runners traveling to Staten Island can reach the South Ferry terminal via the 1 or N and R trains then walk to the Whitehall Ferry Terminal.

The 4 and 5 trains will not be running between Brooklyn and Manhattan.

There will be shuttle bus service for participants on Staten Island. The shuttle buses will transport runners directly from the ferry terminal to School Road at Bay Street in Staten Island.

ALSO READ | Running, eating and weather! Lee's guide to Marathon Sunday
EMBED More News Videos

Lee Goldberg chats with a running coach about the TCS New York City Marathon, and how weather plays a role in preparing for and running on race day.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficnew york citypublic transportationnew york city transit2021 tcs nyc marathonnycmarathontrafficac transit
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
2021 TCS NYC MARATHON
Transplant surgeon survives COVID, runs NYC Marathon
Man falls 650 feet from NYC Marathon finish line, carried across
2021 TCS NYC Marathon: Woman races towards cure for dad's brain cancer
Marathon runners share inspirational stories after crossing finish
TOP STORIES
Gusty storms trigger tornado warnings, bring hail
AccuWeather: Swift cooldown after damaging storms
Suspect in rape of woman in Central Park arrested
Eyewitness News Evening Update
Woman sought after climbing into Bronx Zoo lion exhibit a 2nd time
2021 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree arrives in NYC
Federal court declines to lift stay on vaccine mandate
Show More
Portugal bans bosses from calling, texting employees after work hours
Santa shortage possible this holiday season amid COVID concerns
Why big-name brands are walking away from TJMaxx, Marshalls, Ross
Rocker Chris Daughtry says daughter died unexpectedly
Cali man reunited with beloved dog that went missing during NYC visit
More TOP STORIES News