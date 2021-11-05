Road closures: What to expect leading up to the TCS NYC Marathon

REMINDER: Tomorrow is the #TCSNYCMarathon, and it will pass through all five boroughs, starting in Staten Island and ending in Manhattan. Closures will begin at approximately 8 am and last until 4 pm. Stay one step ahead of traffic and check the street closures below. pic.twitter.com/UIoJJBWz8w — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) November 6, 2021

Lee Goldberg chats with a running coach about the TCS New York City Marathon, and how weather plays a role in preparing for and running on race day.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Drivers and straphangers alike should expect some delays this Sunday due to the 2021 TCS NYC Marathon.The Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge will be closed to traffic between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m on Sunday.The Bay Street and Lily Pond Avenue exits in Staten Island will also close at 3 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 7, and reopen at 4 p.m.The upper level of the Verrazzano-Narrows bridge will close Saturday night at 11 p.m. in preparation for the big race.The MTA will announce several closures and diversions for buses on race day as they happen.The Central Park transverse roads at 65th, 79th and 96th Streets will be closed most of the day and buses will not be permitted to cross Fifth Avenue. Expect several other bus diversions along the marathon route across the city.Those wanting to view the race can take public transit to various locations along the marathon route and should check the MTA app for updates.Runners traveling to Staten Island can reach the South Ferry terminal via the 1 or N and R trains then walk to the Whitehall Ferry Terminal.The 4 and 5 trains will not be running between Brooklyn and Manhattan.There will be shuttle bus service for participants on Staten Island. The shuttle buses will transport runners directly from the ferry terminal to School Road at Bay Street in Staten Island.----------