Coronavirus News: Cash tolls returning to NJ Turnpike and Garden State Parkway

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Cash tolls - and the workers who collect them - will return Tuesday to the New Jersey Turnpike and the Garden State Parkway.Toll booths on both roads have been empty since March 24th.Since then drivers have been forced either to pay with E-Z Pass or wait for a bill in the mail.When the workers clock back in, they'll be wearing gloves, masks, and face shields as protection.