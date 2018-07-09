TRAFFIC

Driver identified in crash that killed New Jersey father, 4 daughters

Police have identified the alleged wrong-way driver in a Delaware crash that killed a Teaneck family

TEANECK, New Jersey (WABC) --
The alleged wrong-way driver in a Delaware crash that killed a father from New Jersey and his four daughters over the weekend has been identified.

Authorities say 44-year-old Alvin Hubbard, Jr., of Maryland, was driving the pickup truck that slammed into a minivan carrying 61-year-old Audie Trinidad and daughters Kaitlyn, 20; Danna, 17; and Melissa and Allison, 13-year-old twins.

The girls' mother, Mary Rose, was the only survivor. She remains hospitalized in fair condition.


The crash happened Friday afternoon on Route 1 in Townsend, Delaware, while the family was returning to their Teaneck home from vacation. Police say the pickup truck crossed over the median and struck a car, causing it to spin out of control, before colliding into the family's minivan.

On Saturday, the heartbroken community in Teaneck gathered for a church service and vigil.

"I don't know what's going to happen with my sister-in-law, how she's going to live by herself," brother-in-law Danny said. "I don't know. She can't take it. All the memories and everything. Her husband is gone. All her kids are gone. I don't know how she's going to handle it."

He said his brother was a "God-fearing man" who loved his family.

"He goes to church every Sunday, loved by his neighbors," he said. "So are the kids. They were loved by their classmates and friends? Why?"

The girls' classmates organized the vigil, along with the Filipino American Society of Teaneck.

"It's OK to grieve," Teaneck Mayor Mohammed Hameeduddin said. "It's OK look and ask questions where there are no answers."

Hubbard was treated and released from the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. So far, no charges have been filed.

Mary Rose Trinidad work as a nurse at Beth Israel Hospital. A GoFundMe page was set up to support her recovery.

