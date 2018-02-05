LEONIA, New Jersey (WABC) --A New Jersey town has started an unprecedented crackdown on drivers trying to get to and from the George Washington Bridge during rush hours.
Police in Leonia, which is 2 miles away from the GWB, said they started issuing $200 tickets Monday for non-local drivers who use the town's 60 residential streets for their commute.
Within the last few weeks, authorities say they immediately saw congestion ease.
Before, more than 2,000 vehicles passed through the 9,200-resident town on a daily basis, said Leonia police Chief Thomas Rowe. Congestion problems had exacerbated as navigation apps like Waze gain in popularity.
Meanwhile, a resident of Edgewater has filed a complaint against the borough, claiming the new ban restricts travel on public roads.
----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts