NJ Transit behind on positive train control installation, report says

New Jersey Transit is just one-third of the way done with installing its Positive Train Control system.

NEW JERSEY (WABC) --
New Jersey Transit is behind in installing a critical, federally mandated safety upgrade to its rail systems, according to a new report.

The Federal Railroad Administration's report said NJ Transit has only installed one-third of its positive train control system. The agency is trying to meet a year-end deadline.

Positive train control, or PTC, uses GPS and other technology to stop trains from colliding, derailing or speeding.

In 2008, Congress mandated rail companies fully implement PTC to save lives. It then extended a 2015 deadline to the end of 2018.

This looming deadline has forced NJ Transit to roll back service this summer.

Railroads will be granted an extension on the December 31 deadline if they show they've made enough progress.

