Tropical Storm Henri expected to become hurricane this weekend affecting Northeast

Still lots of uncertainty, but here are some early thoughts... @abc7ny pic.twitter.com/6SCPQF5GiQ — Lee Goldberg (@LeeGoldbergABC7) August 18, 2021

Earth's climate is getting so hot that temperatures in about a decade will probably blow past a dangerous level of warming.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Tropical Depression Fred blew into the northeastern U.S. on Wednesday, unleashing heavy rains and threatening to cause mudslides and flash floods in upstate New York after closing highways in the lower Appalachians.Tropical Storm Henri, meanwhile, moved toward the U.S. coast, and forecasters said it's now expected to become a hurricane by the weekend, on a path that's more likely to affect the northeastern U.S. states.Henri was about 795 miles south-southeast of Nantucket, Massachusetts, on Wednesday. Its top sustained winds were holding steady at 65 mph, but the hurricane center warned that life-threatening ocean swells could affect East Coast beaches later this week.Lee Goldberg said things will get interesting over the weekend because we're going to be watching Henri as it will likely become a hurricane offshore.Sunday will all depend on where Henri is - is it going toward southeastern New England? Is it closer to us?Here's what we know right now, the forecast track has been shifting off to the north and west. The worst is still likely offshore, but if the bend continues to the north and west, then we could be dealing with surge and some major impact.Right now, Lee thinks the main impact is dangerous rip currents, high surf and beach erosion and tropical storm-force winds could certainly be built at the coast.Some gusts could be 39 miles per hour or more. The effects of Henri could linger into early Monday.Tropical Storm Fred moved into the Northeast today, bringing flooding and a tornado threat after weakening to a depression and spawning several apparent tornadoes in Georgia and North Carolina.A Flash Flood Watch has been issued from West Virginia to Vermont for up to 5" rain in a short period of time for some areas. The flash flooding threat will be greatest this evening.The tornado threat will be greatest from Washington, D.C. to Baltimore and into central Pennsylvania, and cannot be ruled out in upstate New York.The threat lasts through this evening.One death was reported as a result of Fred: a Las Vegas man whose car hydroplaned near Panama City, Florida, Monday night and overturned into a water-filled ditch, the Florida Highway Patrol said.Fewer than 30,000 customers were without power in Florida and Georgia after the storm crashed ashore late Monday afternoon near Cape San Blas in the Florida Panhandle. Emergency crews were repairing downed power lines and clearing toppled trees in Fred's aftermath. Some schools and colleges in Florida, Alabama and Georgia canceled Tuesday's in-person classes due to the storm.The National Hurricane Center said Fred had top sustained winds of 35 mph (56 kph) as it crossed southeast Alabama into western and north Georgia.Grace became a hurricane after unleashing torrential rain on earthquake-damaged Haiti. Grace's sustained winds grew to 75 mph (120 kph) Wednesday as it moved away from the Cayman Islands, and was expected to strengthen before hitting Mexico's Yucatan peninsula Thursday morning.A hurricane warning was in effect for the Yucatan from Cancun to Punta Herrero, including Cozumel.----------