Trump Coronavirus News: President Trump tests positive; hears what we know

Vice President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden underwent PCR testing for COVID-19 on Friday and COVID-19 was not detected, their doctor said.
Here are the headlines:
LATEST UPDATES: President Trump, first lady Melania test positive for coronavirus, say they are quarantining
Trump traveled to NJ just before COVID-19 diagnosis
The president attended a fundraiser at his Bedminster golf club. Governor Phil Murphy is wishing the president well, but also urging anyone who attended the Bedminster event to get tested and quarantine.
Biden tests negative, shares his thoughts
The Biden campaign said Friday that the former vice president and his wife tested negative for COVID-19.
"Jill and I send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery. We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family," Biden tweeted.
Timeline of Trump's activities leading up to COVID-19 diagnosis
With just a month to go until the election, President Donald Trump had a busy schedule during the week the coronavirus hit home with him. Trump tweeted early Friday that he and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for the coronavirus. Here's is a timeline of the events leading up to his diagnosis.
How Trump's positive coronavirus test impacts presidential race
Trump will now have no choice but to remove himself from the campaign trail for a prolonged period. It could be a week or more until the President and first lady develop symptoms or it becomes clear whether they will have an asymptomatic or mercifully mild case of the disease.
Reaction ranges from shock, sadness to mockery
World leaders and officials were quick to weigh in, and there was both sympathy and something approaching schadenfreude.
Trump's health: How serious is his risk?
He is in a high-risk group simply by virtue of his age -- he is 74 -- and his weight. Trump is clinically obese, and obesity is a risk factor for a more severe form of the illness.
What happens if the president falls severely ill?
The 25th Amendment to the United States Consitution was designed to address this exact scenario.
Markets sink after President Trump tests positive for coronavirus
Stocks fell early on Wall Street in reaction to President Donald Trump's testing positive for the coronavirus.
RNC chair Ronna McDaniel says she has COVID-19
McDaniel said she received confirmation on the positive test results Wednesday and has been at her Michigan home since last Saturday.
These are the COVID-19 symptoms to know
Coronavirus symptoms include fever, chills, shortness of breath, loss of taste, diarrhea and nausea
