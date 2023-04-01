In this edition of 'Eyewitness News Extra Time,' we break down the complex case surrounding former President Donald Trump's indictment.

Extra Time: Making sense of Trump's indictment, what you should know

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In this edition of 'Eyewitness News Extra Time,' we break down the complex case surrounding former President Donald Trump's indictment.

There are many angles to tackle, and Mike Marza takes on the task of boiling down the essence of the case into what you really need to know about the indictment.

But many people are wondering whether Trump will be treated like any other criminal defendant. Will he have to get fingerprinted or get a mugshot?

Reporter Josh Einiger has more on that side of the story.

Rounding out our coverage is reporter CeFaan Kim who has more on the precautions already underway in preparation for Trump's arrival in New York, which is expected at some point next week.

Watch the full episode of Friday night's show in the video player above for more on today's headlines.

You can watch 'Eyewitness News Extra Time' live Monday-Friday at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7NY.com or our ABC7NY app on Roku, FireTV, Apple TV and Android TV.

