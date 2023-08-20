On this episode of Up Close, Bill Ritter discuss Rudy Giuliani, charged in the 4th indictment against former President Trump.

Up Close for 8/20/23: The 4th Trump indictment and Rudy Giuliani

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- On this episode of Up Close, former President Trump and 18 others are expected to be arraigned this week on charges of illegally trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

One of those charged: former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani - a former federal prosecutor who put many people in prison and, who along with Mr. Trump if convicted, could both be in prison.

We talk to Ken Frydman, who was the spokesperson for Giuliani's first successful campaign for mayor.

What's happened to Giuliani - from prosecutor to mayor to businessman to Donald Trump's lawyer and now to a criminal defendant?

New York Congressman Richie Torres also joins us to weigh in on the latest trump indictment plus the migrant crisis and what to expect in Washington after an uber-divided Congress returns from the summer recess.

