Small group walks through Battery Tunnel for 'Tunnel to Towers'

However, a small group of people still walked through the Battery Tunnel on Sunday, retracing the steps of fallen firefighter Stephen Siller.
Siller's brother, who runs the 'Tunnel to Towers' foundation says it is important that New Yorkers never forget the sacrifice of the first responders who died in the attacks.
The 'Tunnel to Towers' foundation runs a number of charity programs, including raising money to build houses for injured service members and Gold Star families.
ALSO READ | Tunnel to Towers donates 10K masks to grocery workers
