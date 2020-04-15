coronavirus suffolk county

Coronavirus News: Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers donates 10K masks to grocery workers

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- In Suffolk County, The Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation made a donation of 10,000 N95 medical masks.

The masks are being distributed to workers at local grocery stores in the ongoing effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

There are now about 46,000 confirmed cases on Long Island.

The death toll is more than 1,600.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



UPDATES

Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New Jersey
Connecticut
New York City
Long Island

RESOURCES

Where are the testing centers
See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus

RELATED INFORMATION

Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew yorksuffolk countymedicalcoronavirus suffolk countycoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcoronavirus westchester countycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthhospitalhealth carevirus
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS SUFFOLK COUNTY
Coronavirus: Used masks, gloves litter creating public health hazard
Long Island Pride march postponed amid coronavirus pandemic
LI woman deals with cancer diagnosis amid COVID-19 pandemic
LI cases over 50,000 with 1,800 deaths, Pride march postponed
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Disney on Bway concert stream benefits artists impacted by COVID-19
New York's face covering rule now in effect
Cuomo fires back after Trump tweets criticisms during briefing
Coronavirus response: Bob Iger named to job recovery task force
Reopening NY 'going to be an incremental process,' Cuomo says
Trump gives governors options on how to reopen the economy
LI woman deals with cancer diagnosis amid COVID-19 pandemic
Show More
Doctor details struggle of connecting with patients while wearing PPE
Porch projects bringing families together during COVID-19
Designer's 'flower flash' brighten up NYC streets
Coronavirus: California vs. New York - A timeline of two states
Nursing home families feel helpless as death toll climbs
More TOP STORIES News