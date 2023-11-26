  • Watch Now
Up Close: Looking ahead at the 2024 Presidential Election

ByBill Ritter and Eyewitness News WABC logo
Sunday, November 26, 2023 6:32PM
Up Close 11/26/23: Looking ahead at the 2024 Presidential Election
Former Democratic Congressman Charles Rangel and Republican Peter King join "Up Close" this week to discuss the 2024 presidential election.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- On this episode of "Up Close," we look ahead at the next presidential election.

We are less than a year away from the next presidential election, and the two leading candidates are President Biden and former President Trump as Congress and the country stand perhaps as divided as ever.

Joining "Up Close" are two lawmakers who served in politics for decades: former Democratic Congressman Charles Rangel and Republican Peter King. Together, we dig into the judgments and views of these two veteran politicians about where we are now and where we go from here.

