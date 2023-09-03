Up Close: Is COVID-19 back knocking on our door again? We discuss how this new schoolyear may be impacted by the virus.

Up Close on 9/3/23: What will COVID-19 bring as kids head back to school this year

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- On this week's episode of Up Close, we discuss this upcoming school year and the state of COVID-19.

The virus has taken more than a million U.S. lives since 2020, and more than 50,000 Americans just this year. Is COVID-19 back knocking on our door again?

We discuss this with ABC News Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Jen Ashton.

Plus, we dive into what happens when the political process collides with the judicial one. Former President Trump is at the center of what could be a kind of American crisis.

What comes first - Mr. Trump's criminal trial or his campaign for another shot at presidency?

We get perspective from former New York Governor David Paterson and our political team.

